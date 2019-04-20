Raheem Sterling & Virgil van Dijk Named on PFA Players' Player of the Year Shortlist

The Professional Footballers' Association have released a six-man shortlist of nominees who could win the Players' Player of the Year award this season.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was crowned as the winner last year following his breakout season on Merseyside, but the Egyptian has lost his place in this campaign's voting to two of his teammates at Anfield.

Confirmed by the PFA on Saturday, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mané make up Liverpool's representation on the six-man shortlist as the club look to have someone crowned as the Player of the Year for the eighth time in their history.

Netherlands international van Dijk has been praised as the catalyst for the club's title challenge this season, while Mané has stepped into the spotlight and has racked up the second-highest tally of goals in the league with 18.





Title rivals Manchester City have three players who are in contention, including Raheem Sterling, who many believe is the favourite for the competition,

The England international has scored 17 goals and claimed 11 assists ahead of the weekend's fixtures, being directly involved in 39 across all competitions.

The Premier League's top goalscorer Sergio Agüero has also been nominated, as well as Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. Chelsea winger Eden Hazard makes up the six-man shortlist following what many think will be his last season in English football.

The Belgian has been in terrific form for the Blues throughout the campaign, scoring 16 goals and claiming 12 assists to help Chelsea in the race to finish in the top four.

Hazard is the only person on the shortlist who has won the award before, and the 28-year-old could move level with Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes as players who've won the award twice in their career.