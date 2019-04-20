Real Madrid to Pressure Tottenham Into Christian Eriksen Sale Regardless of Champions League Success

European giants Real Madrid will look to capitalise on Tottenham's financial struggles this summer by luring midfielder Christian Eriksen to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Danish midfielder is stalling over a new contract in north London as he considers a move away from the club, and the Denmark international could be available in the cut-price deal at the end of the season as his contract runs out in 2020.

Tottenham are reluctant to sell one of their star players and are hopeful that their success in the Champions League could help keep Eriksen at the club.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But a report from AS claims Real Madrid have not been deterred by Spurs' progression into the semi finals of Europe's elite competition, adding that Los Blancos will use the Premier League side's financial situation to their advantage.

Tottenham have recently moved into their new, state of the art home stadium, but construction for the ground went on much longer than expected and it's hit the club in their pockets.

Spurs' total outlay on their new White Hart Lane is believed to be in excess of £1bn - which included a loan of over £600m.

The report claims Real Madrid will look to use the fact Tottenham have one hand tied behind their back when it comes to finances, as well as the Dane's contract situation, to be able to sign Eriksen at the end of the season.

When Spanish tv asked Christian Eriksen about possible Real Madrid interest, he laughed and just walked off.



Mauricio Pochettino avoided the question too. #thfc #coys pic.twitter.com/3wyJgcrYTW — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) April 18, 2019

They're also looking to use Eden Hazard's contract at Chelsea as a negotiating tactic with the decision makers at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid have already committed to spending £85m on two new players this summer, having wrapped up deals for Porto centre back Éder Militão and Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo from Santos.