Real Madrid to Sign Record €1.6bn Kit Deal in 12-Year Partnership With adidas

By 90Min
April 20, 2019

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with German manufacturer adidas surrounding a new 12-year kit deal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The club's current agreement with adidas was set to expire in 2020, but terms have now been agreed over their new deal which will come into effect at the end of the season.

As part of the new deal, Marca report that Real will pocket up to €120m a season, and it's estimated the contract will be worth €1.6bn in total to make them the highest-paid club on adidas' books.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Los Blancos will also receive 20% of the sales related to their products from adidas, who will be given a space at Real Madrid's stadium once renovation works begin, which is believed will be the brand's biggest shop in the world.

The club already have plans to give the famous Santiago Bernabéu a 21st-century makeover, which is aimed to be completed by 2022. Real are expecting to be set back €525m as part of the renovation.

adidas' ability to retain Real Madrid as their major partner keeps Los Blancos alongside Bayern Munich and Manchester United on their books, while Arsenal will be switching from current supplier Puma - who create kits for Manchester CityBorussia Dortmund and Palmeiras - back to adidas at the end of the season.

Some of the Gunners' most iconic design throughout their history, including the 'Bruised Banana' away shirt, were created when the two were last in business together during the early 1990s.

