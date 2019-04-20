Unai Emery Reveals He Wants to Continue Work Done at Arsenal By Predecessor Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed he's looking to continue the work done by predecessor Arsene Wenger and further improve the club.

Emery, 47, has enjoyed a positive first campaign at the Emirates since taking over from Wenger in the summer - who stepped down following 22 years in charge at the end of last season.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League, which would see them qualify for next season's Champions League, and have reached the semi finals of the Europa League. It's a process that Emery is looking to improve on year upon year, and do so in his own style.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "Our achievements come with progress. This is a process with the players, the new coaches and new staff. I was respecting a lot before Arsene was done because he worked here for a long time, improving a lot and helping this club to become bigger.

"I’m here now to continue this process. It’s something different, with my personality, my ideas and style, but above all I’ve kept a lot of positives that he worked here. After a new spirit and a new energy, I can give this club.

📊 Unai Emery's first 50 games as head coach of Arsenal...



Won - 32

Drawn - 7

Lost - 11



Goals scored - 97

Goals conceded - 53



🎼 #ElMaestro pic.twitter.com/Uiu2mEFJm6 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 18, 2019

"But above all it’s a big responsibility with big ambition, because we want to play Champions league again, and we want to be closer to the possibility of taking a title."

The 1-0 midweek win over Napoli, which helped Arsenal secure a 3-0 aggregate win in their Europa League quarter-final, was Emery's 50th game in charge of the Gunners, of which he's won 32 of them.

It's a record better than any other previous manager of the club, and while Emery is proud of the feat, he's admitted it means nothing unless Arsenal realise their aims come the end of the season.

📊 Most wins in their first 50 games with Arsenal...



32 - Unai Emery

28 - George Allison

27 - George Graham

27 - Herbert Chapman

25 - Jack Crayston

24- Tom Whittaker

24 - George Swindin

23 - Arsène Wenger

23 - Don Howe



🎼 #ElMaestro pic.twitter.com/XbeDvaF7fz — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 18, 2019

He added: "I am proud of the players, of the club, of the supporters, of our situation now with the possibility in the Europa League semi final and in the Premier League to fight for third and fourth position, to play next year in the Champions League.

"But we know that every day is going to be difficult and in the key moments we need to be focused 100 per cent on the next match and everybody is concentrated to do the best and all we can to take and to give our supporters a good moment."