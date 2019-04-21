Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premiere League

Find out how to watch Arsenal vs. Cyrstal Palace in Premier League action on Sunday, April 21.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 21, 2019

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head in a Premier League matchup at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 21.

Arsenal enters Sunday's matchup coming off of a 1–0 win vs. Napoli in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Alexandre Lacazette scored at the 36-minute mark to give Arsenal the victory.

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back from a 3–1 loss to Manchester City last week.

How to Watch Sunday's Match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: None listed

Live Stream: You can stream the game live online with NBC Sports Gold.

