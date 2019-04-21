Arsenal and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head in a Premier League matchup at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 21.

Arsenal enters Sunday's matchup coming off of a 1–0 win vs. Napoli in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals. Alexandre Lacazette scored at the 36-minute mark to give Arsenal the victory.

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back from a 3–1 loss to Manchester City last week.

How to Watch Sunday's Match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: None listed

Live Stream: You can stream the game live online with NBC Sports Gold.