Brendan Rodgers Praises Leicester Fight Back & Credits 'Luck of the Irish' for Foxes' West Ham Draw

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

Brendan Rodgers praised his side's fighting spirit after a much-improved second half performance saw Leicester fight back to earn a 2-2 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

The Foxes struggled to get out of the blocks at the London Stadium and went in 1-0 down at half time, with a Michail Antonio strike reflecting the difference between the two sides in the first half, before the visitors battled back to earn a point in the Premier League encounter.

Jamie Vardy's equaliser was cancelled out by Lucas Perez's late strike, before Harvey Barnes snatched a draw late on with his first Premier League goal for the visitors in stoppage time. As quoted by Leicester's website, Rodgers said after the game: "It's a very good point.

"I think it shows that mentality in the squad, which is very important. There's lots of areas in the game that we can be better in.

"In the first half, we were too passive, but in the second half, we played with a lot more energy and a lot more tempo to our game and we looked a real attacking threat. So I was very pleased with the second half and there's lots to get better in with the first half."

On the player's resilience and battling mentality against West Ham, Rodgers added: "It's one which we've tried to promote with the players, that you've got to keep going for 90 minutes, no matter what the score is.

"Whether you're winning 4-0 or losing 2-1 - you've got to keep going until the very end. That's always the mark of good teams and again we scored another late goal which shows that fitness and mentality of the team. That's always important in a good team.

"I think we're going to get that from time to time - especially with so many young players coming away and playing against a good team.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"They're a team that's got a good record at home, but that was much more like us in the second half. We looked at it at half-time, addressed the issues, and it's good to get that reaction."

