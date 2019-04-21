Cardiff City will host Liverpool on Sunday, April 21 in the Premier League.

Cardiff enters the match fresh off of a 2–0 win over Brighton on Tuesday. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing netted an early goal to give City the lead and Sean Morrison followed with a score at the 50-minute mark to secure the win.

Liverpool's last Premier League match was against Chelsea, where they too took a 2–0 win on a quick sequence of mid-game goals by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

How to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.