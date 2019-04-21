Everton 4-0 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reactions as Red Devils Come Undone Against Ruthless Toffees

Manchester United fell to a stunning 4-0 defeat to Everton in the Premier League as Everton ran riot at Goodison Park on Sunday.

David de Gea was forced into a fine early save from a close-range Richarlison effort ten minutes into the first half as Everton started strongly, and the Brazilian capitalised with his next chance just two minutes later, firing an acrobatic effort into the roof of the net following a long throw-in.

Manchester United looked to grow into the game with their first real attack of the game 25 minutes in, but Everton responded emphatically with a swift counter attack, rounded off by a sublime Gylfi Sigurdsson strike from 25 yards to double the Toffees' lead with aplomb.

Everton picked up where they left off in the second half, and Lucas Digne hammered home the Toffees' third ten minutes into the second half to raise the roof off Goodison Park. Theo Walcott compounded the misery for the visitors as he broke clear of the United backline to add the fourth just after the hour mark as the Toffees cruised to an emphatic victory.

EVERTON

Key Talking Point

Goodison Park has proved to be a tough ground to visit once more this season and Everton have relished taking the game to the big teams on Merseyside of late with big wins over Chelsea and Arsenal.

Sunday's clash with United proved to be more of the same as the Toffees went full-throttle from the outset, carrying a real attacking threat to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with great power and intensity, and generally dominated the game in all departments.

Everton bossing Manchester united in every department

This is unfair — Able God Inyang Ifiala (@IfialaInyang1) April 21, 2019

Everton seem to have caught their rhythm towards the end of this season. They are no pushovers. Good squad with a brilliant manager in Silva. — Nọsike. (@Kelvinsykes) April 21, 2019

Richarlison was typically at the forefront of the threat that Marco Silva's side posed the visitors and ensured that David de Gea and co would not have a comfortable day's work at Goodison. After a slow start to life at Everton, Silva finally seems to be getting the best out of his side.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pickford (7); Coleman (7), Keane (7), Zouma (8), Digne (8*); Schneiderlin (7), Gueye (7); Richarlison (7), Sigurdsson (8), Bernard (7); Calvert-Lewin (6)





Substitutes: Walcott (7), McCarthy (6), Jagielka (N/A)

STAR MAN - Everton were excellent to a man on Sunday and it is difficult to only single ofut oe player, but Lucas Digne was quite brilliant at left back. The Frenchman helped to contain the visitors' attacking threat with ease, whilst his industry and drive going forward epitomised everything that the Toffees did well at Goodison Park.

Oh. My. Word. These Everton goals are getting better by the second!! Lucas Digne with one of the sweetest strikes you'll see this weekend! What a stunner! That about wraps it up for United. — will (@wilkndy) April 21, 2019

Digne's long throw-in to set up Richarlison's opener was decisively direct, and his long-range hammer of a strike for Everton's third encapsulated the emphatic nature of Everton's performance, and indeed their superiority over United on the day.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Key Talking Point



Much has been made of Manchester United's decline in form and performance levels since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment as manager, and Sunday's display at Goodison Park was another suggestion that all is not as well as it previously seemed under the Norwegian.

The Red Devils were outmatched by Everton in terms of quality, attitude and purpose on Merseyside, with not one of United's players in a star-studded side looking capable of taking control over proceedings, with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and co largely peripheral.

Elimination from the quarter finals of the Champions League against Barcelona came as a real disappointment to United, and they certainly looked to suffer a hangover from the Camp Nou encounter as they failed to get to grips with a tough test and were blown away at Goodison Park.

Manchester United making Everton look like Barcelona 😕 — KG 🙌🏽 (@yesthekgothatjo) April 21, 2019

This is just rotten to the core. Everton have been absolutely fantastic for this first half hour, they deserve all the credit here, the season peaked in Paris over a month ago.

Disgusting attitude from the players the last few weeks. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) April 21, 2019

Player Ratings





Starting XI: De Gea (4); Lindelof (4), Smalling (4), Jones (4), Dalot (5); Pogba (5), Matic (5), Fred (4); Rashford (5), Lukaku (5), Martial (4)

Substitutes: Young (4), McTominay (4), Pereira (4)

STAR MAN - As tough as it is to identify just one Everton player as the standout performer on Sunday, it is equally testing to find positives in the displays of any of United's players. Marcus Rashford was unable to have a telling impact on the game, but the striker was the one player who at least attempted to make something happen and looked as though he actually cared.

Looking Ahead

Everton travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday, whilst Manchester United have a huge week ahead. The Red Devils host Manchester City in a huge derby clash on Wednesday before taking on top four rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford next Sunday.