THESSALONIKI, Greece — PAOK won the Greek league with a round to spare after beating Levadiakos 5-0.

Yevhen Shakhov scored twice for the hosts, along with goals from Diego Biseswar, Fernando Varela and Karol Swiderski.

With one round left, PAOK is five points ahead of second-place Olympiakos.

This is the third league championship for PAOK, after 1976 and 1985 titles.

A huge celebration at the city's waterfront occurred after the win.

Wow! Paok fans literally enlightening whole Thessaloniki to celebrate first Greek title after 33 years, and the third overall pic.twitter.com/IWDHvZVWCW — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 21, 2019

PAOK wrapped up the Greek title tonight, 34 years after their last. Thessaloniki is on fire.pic.twitter.com/542j1bc3GE — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) April 21, 2019