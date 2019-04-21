Jurgen Klopp Wary of Cardiff Threat as Liverpool Aim to Return to Premier League Summit

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

Jurgen Klopp is not taking Liverpool's trip to relegation-threatened Cardiff lightly, insisting the Welsh side can cause 'problems' ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.

The Reds head into the fixture hoping to wrestle back top spot in the league, while Neil Warnock's side are in desperate need of points to avoid dropping straight back into the Championship.

Speaking ahead of the game (via the Liverpool Echo), the German pointed to Cardiff's controversial defeat to Chelsea as an indication of their opponent's qualities, despite his side being overriding favourites to win the game.

"If you have to analyse the strengths of Cardiff, you will see they are physically so strong and cause so many teams problems," he said.

"It was three weeks ago they should have won against Chelsea. They went 1-0 up and conceded an offside goal, probably in football, everyone saw that. It’s not new to us and we have no problems with motivation. Maybe if you are 10th in the league and you go to Cardiff, maybe it could be a problem.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Perhaps one or two players in the team will think: 'really?' but we haven't had that situation since I’ve been here to be honest."

After Manchester City beat Tottenham on Saturday, it leaves Liverpool needing maximum points to stay in the title race, with Kloop claiming his side are fully aware of what needs to be done if they are to win their first top flight title in 29 years.

"The boys have always showed outstanding character and know the importance of the situation. But of course, we have to speak about what we want to do, have to do and what the opponent is doing," he added.

"So there is a lot to talk about and we will do that." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message