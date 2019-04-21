Man City Set to Rival Man Utd in Race to Sign Former Star Jadon Sancho From Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho.

The England winger has emerged as a top target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the summer transfer window, having established himself as one of the hottest young properties in Europe since moving to the Bundesliga from City in in 2017.

Dortmund snared Sancho from the Etihad for just £10m, but the 19-year-old has since rocketed to stardom at the Westfalenstadion, and would now likely cost ten times that amount in any potential move. According to Bild, City are set to ramp up their interest in bringing Sancho back.

It is suggested that the Bundesliga side would not be willing to part with their prized asset until the end of next season.

Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has recently attempted to warn potential suitors against making a move for the youngster. As quoted by the Express, Zorc said: "He's an outstanding talent and a big part of our future. We are convinced that we are the best option for him to keep developing.

"He's not finished yet. Not by a long stretch. And he will certainly play with us next year, come what may."

However, United's heavy interest is unlikely to be deterred by Dortmund's stance. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be preparing a significant overhaul of his squad in the summer with a host of Europe's top young talent being targeted, and Sancho is widely reported to be top of the Red Devils' wish list.

City's interest in rivalling their local rivals to bring their former prodigy back to the Premier League could see a bidding war ensue for Sancho. That would likely see the youngster's price driven up further, and Dortmund could find it difficult to turn down huge bids for the forward.

Sancho's meteoric rise has seen him score ten goals and register 13 assists this season, the most of any player in the Bundesliga.