Manchester City Set to Make £20m Offer for Argentinean Starlet Thiago Almada This Summer

Manchester City are looking to secure the signing of Argentinean starlet Thiago Almada from Velez Sarfield this summer.

As has been the case with so many Argentinean prospects in the past, Almada is being dubbed the 'next Lionel Messi' after he has impressed during his debut season in senior football. The 17-year-old has made 16 first team appearances in the Argentinean first division, registering three goals and two assists in the process.

CLAUDIO REYES/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Manchester City have taken a keen interest in Almada and are willing to offer £20m to secure the youngster's services this summer.

However, City chiefs are well aware of the ongoing investigation into the club's finances and previous transfer offences. As a result, if they were to secure a deal for Almada, they would be willing to send him to their Spanish partner club Girona.

City youngsters Patrick Roberts, Aleix Garcia and Douglas Luiz are currently out on loan at the La Liga outfit, but they are all set to return to the club at the end of the season, with their futures all currently looking uncertain.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Sun report that City will continue to use Girona over the next few seasons until their financial situation has been solved.

As the link between City and Girona becomes stronger, City scouts are being tasked with finding players who can be immediately developed in Spain.

In other transfer related news, City have also been linked with a potential move for their former winger Jadon Sancho, after he has taken the Bundesliga by storm during his two-year spel at Borussia Dortmund.