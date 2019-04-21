Massimiliano Allegri & Cristiano Ronaldo Respond to Rumours of Summer Exit From Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo is 'the future of Juventus' after rumours of a possible exit from the club arose following their Champions League failings.

Despite taking a 1-1 draw away from the first leg in Ajax, the Bianconeri fell to a 2-1 home defeat in the second leg to knock the Serie A side out at the quarter-final stage.

Ronaldo scored both of Juventus' goals in the tie, however their disappointing exit resulted in speculation mounting that the Portuguese star would look to leave the club in the summer. However, such discussions were quickly put to bed by Allegri, who confessed their star player is as disappointed as the rest of the team regarding their Champions League exit.

"Ronaldo is the future of Juventus," he said (via Marca).

"He is an extraordinary player who has had a great season and he'll have a great one next year. He is relaxed, even though he is disappointed like we all are. We've exited a competition we thought we could win."

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Juventus wrapped up the Serie A title on Saturday with a comeback victory over Fiorentina, and in doing so the Turin club became the first team in Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 or the Premier League history to win eight consecutive league titles.





Furthermore, in securing the crown, Ronaldo became the first ever player to win the league title in England, Spain and Italy.

Regardless of their domestic success, there was still major disappointment surrounding their exit from Europe's biggest club competition, having been backed by many as favourites to lift the crown this season. However, it seems as though the player himself has sought to put an end to speculation about an exit, with his focus solely on Juventus.

Campioni d’Italia! Orgoglioso di contribuire a scrivere la storia di un club eccezionale, che mi ha fortemente voluto e per il quale sono onorato di giocare. Sono felice. Siamo un gruppo forte e straordinario! Grande Juve pic.twitter.com/0I7obeypz0 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 20, 2019

"For me, there is only Juventus," Ronaldo is quoted as saying in Tuttosport, as per Calcio Mercato.

Despite securing the title, the Old Lady still have five matches left to play in the league, with a trip to face Inter on the cards next Saturday.