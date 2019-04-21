Matthew Upson Insists 'Outstanding' Son Heung-min Deserved PFA Player of the Year Nomination

Former England defender Matthew Upson has insisted that Son Heung-min deserved to be nominated for the PFA Player of the Year after his excellent performances for Tottenham this season.

The nominations for the prestigious award were released on Saturday, but no Tottenham players featured. The six-man shortlist instead included three Manchester City players in Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva, two Liverpool stars, Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane, and Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Upson outlined his surprise at Son's omission on BBC's Football Focus programme, suggesting that it was harsh to leave out the South Korean after such an impressive season.

"I can't believe Son is not in the six, I really can't," said Upson, as per Football.London. "I would be definitely choosing Son, I think he has been absolutely outstanding."

Despite having to leave the squad twice for international duty, Son has been Tottenham's most prolific forward this season, registering 20 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.





Son has also stepped up to the mark in the absence of Harry Kane on a number of occasions and Upson went on to discuss the fact that Tottenham will have to continue adapting until the end of the season.

"If you are going to be a Champions League semi-final squad, you are going to need variety and attacking players," he added.

"I thought Lucas Moura offered something different as a threat with his movement and pace in behind [against Manchester City], so when you start to list those players, Son, Moura, Llorente, with Kane out of the team, it is looking good for Tottenham in that area."