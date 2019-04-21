Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy' With Tottenham's League Position Despite Defeat to Manchester City

Tottenham were unable to match their midweek heroics in the Premier League's early kick-off on Saturday, falling to an away defeat to Manchester City. Starlet Phil Foden grabbed the decisive goal in the first five minutes with a fatigued Spurs unable to respond.

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions this week for Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham. The London club reached their first Champions League semi-final for over half a century but their Premier League ambitions suffered another blow.

Spurs have now lost their last seven away games against English opposition. Other than another Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, the last time Tottenham tasted victory on the road was against Fulham back in January.

It's a run of form that's derailed an outside title challenge and put Tottenham on the verge of dropping out of the top four altogether. Regardless of the opposition, this was another result that extended Spurs' woeful run but Pochettino insisted he's happy with Tottenham's overall position.

"I am happy; disappointed with the result but so happy with the performance. Our next three games will be decisive in achieving all we want this season," he told BBC Sport.

The Argentine praised the competitive nature of the fixture despite the physically gruelling clash between the sides midweek. He also praised Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson Moraes for a match-winning performance that nullified his side's best attacks.

"It was an amazing game. Both teams competed really well and we deserved more. Ederson was man of the match," he added.