N'Golo Kante Insists Chelsea 'Must' Earn Top Four Finish Along With Europa League Glory

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

While claiming that winning the Europa League is a target for the club, N'Golo Kante has said Chelsea 'must' reach fourth place in the Premier League.

The Blues sit just outside the top four in the league in fifth position as they bid to secure Champions League football next season, while victory in the Europa League will grant them the same reward.

Despite some tough fixtures still to come in the Premier League, Kante claims that the essential goal for the club is a top four finish, while being just three matches from Europa League success is also something the Blues have their eyes on.

"Winning the Europa League is one target for the club, and for us, and it is what we are going to try to do," the Frenchman said on the official club website.

"We are three games away from winning that title, but we must first go for fourth place."

One issue that arose from Chelsea's recent 4-3 win over Slavia Prague was Maurizio Sarri's side's tendency to concede goals early in the second half of matches. They did so on two occasions against Slavia while also showcasing the same failings in their league defeat at Liverpool, something Kante insists they must fix.

"It's just something that has happened many times this season and something we need to manage a bit better. We still have to work on that," he added.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

"It was important to win and to qualify. We did the job, we are happy for the win, but the second half was a little bit difficult. They scored two beautiful goals but we go through and that is the most important. We'll go into the semi-final with confidence and we hope to qualify for the final."

