Nuno Espirito Santo Admits He's 'Proud' of Wolves Despite Only Managing Goalless Draw With Brighton

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted he was 'proud' of his side's performance despite failing to break down Brighton during their goalless draw at Molineux on Saturday.

The hosts had 68% possession and had 22 shots on goal - two of which struck the woodwork - although weren't able to score against a Brighton side who were in desperate need of a point to ease their relegation fears.

"I’m proud of the boys, proud of the fans, today. We hit the ball two times on the woodwork, many, many chances, but it was not our day and let’s be prepared for the next one."



Despite the stalemate, Espirito Santo revealed he could not fault his side during the 90 minutes, and simply put the draw down to a luckless afternoon.

Speaking post-match to the club's official website, he said: "It was a tough game, I think we had a lot of moments, we had a good game, good combinations, a lot of intensity. It’s not easy to break a team that is so, so well organised in the box, not allowing any spaces.

"We tried with wide areas, with combinations, and we had many chances. The intensity was there, the balance was there, it’s not easy to finish an action and get the ball again, and we didn’t allow anything to Brighton.

The draw sees Wolves slide one place to ninth in the Premier League, as they battle to secure a seventh place finish come the end of the season, which could be enough for a place in next season's Europa League.

Next for Wolves is a home game against one of the league's top six in Arsenal on Wednesday, with Espirito Santo hoping his side can maintain their level of intensity, but add a cutting edge to their play.

He added: "All the game, the intensity is there and the organisation, we didn’t concede anything to Brighton, anything at all. The tempo was fine, sometimes it requires patience, it’s not a case of doing things in a rush, it’s trying to make the right decisions as the game goes by.

"I would be really concerned if we didn’t produce enough chances and that was not the case, I’m happy with the way we moved the ball and the chances that we created. What I will say is that we should do better with the final touch and this is something."