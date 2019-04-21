Nuno Espirito Santo Admits He's 'Proud' of Wolves Despite Only Managing Goalless Draw With Brighton

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted he was 'proud' of his side's performance despite failing to break down Brighton during their goalless draw at Molineux on Saturday.

The hosts had 68% possession and had 22 shots on goal - two of which struck the woodwork - although weren't able to score against a Brighton side who were in desperate need of a point to ease their relegation fears.

Despite the stalemate, Espirito Santo revealed he could not fault his side during the 90 minutes, and simply put the draw down to a luckless afternoon.

Speaking post-match to the club's official website, he said: "It was a tough game, I think we had a lot of moments, we had a good game, good combinations, a lot of intensity. It’s not easy to break a team that is so, so well organised in the box, not allowing any spaces.

"We tried with wide areas, with combinations, and we had many chances. The intensity was there, the balance was there, it’s not easy to finish an action and get the ball again, and we didn’t allow anything to Brighton.

"I’m proud of the boys, proud of the fans, today. We hit the ball two times on the wood, many, many chances, but it was not our day and let’s be prepared for the next one."

The draw sees Wolves slide one place to ninth in the Premier League, as they battle to secure a seventh place finish come the end of the season, which could be enough for a place in next season's Europa League. 

Next for Wolves is a home game against one of the league's top six in Arsenal on Wednesday, with Espirito Santo hoping his side can maintain their level of intensity, but add a cutting edge to their play. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

He added: "All the game, the intensity is there and the organisation, we didn’t concede anything to Brighton, anything at all. The tempo was fine, sometimes it requires patience, it’s not a case of doing things in a rush, it’s trying to make the right decisions as the game goes by.

"I would be really concerned if we didn’t produce enough chances and that was not the case, I’m happy with the way we moved the ball and the chances that we created. What I will say is that we should do better with the final touch and this is something."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message