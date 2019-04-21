Solskjaer Offers Apology to Fans After Man United's Loss to Everton

After Man United's 4-0 loss to Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologized to the fans saying his side was beaten on all basics and delivered a performance unworthy of the club's reputation.   

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 21, 2019

After Man United's 4-0 humiliating loss to Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologized to the fans saying his side was beaten on all basics and delivered a performance unworthy of the club's reputation.   

"We have got to apologize to the fans,”" he said after the game. "“That performance was not good enough for a Manchester United team - from me to the players."

"We were beaten on all the ingredients you need, added to your talent, today. As I said last week as well, there is no place to hide on the pitch. It was 85 minutes before we had a shot on target. It's not good enough. We know that.”

Performance aside, the loss was also huge blow in terms of a top four finish as United stayed in sixth place thus further distancing itself from a Champions League spot for next season. 

Solskjaer also took time to thank the unconditional support from the fans as he gets ready to welcome Man City in three days for what aims to be a huge derby.

"They have been supportive again and I am sure they will support us on Wednesday night. It is up to us - the players and the staff - to get ourselves ready."

  

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message