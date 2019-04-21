After Man United's 4-0 humiliating loss to Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologized to the fans saying his side was beaten on all basics and delivered a performance unworthy of the club's reputation.

"We have got to apologize to the fans,”" he said after the game. "“That performance was not good enough for a Manchester United team - from me to the players."

"We were beaten on all the ingredients you need, added to your talent, today. As I said last week as well, there is no place to hide on the pitch. It was 85 minutes before we had a shot on target. It's not good enough. We know that.”

Performance aside, the loss was also huge blow in terms of a top four finish as United stayed in sixth place thus further distancing itself from a Champions League spot for next season.

Solskjaer also took time to thank the unconditional support from the fans as he gets ready to welcome Man City in three days for what aims to be a huge derby.

"They have been supportive again and I am sure they will support us on Wednesday night. It is up to us - the players and the staff - to get ourselves ready."