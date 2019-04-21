Rafa Benítez Claims Newcastle Are 'Not Competing' in the Transfer Market Following Southampton Win

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benítez says that the club are currently not doing well enough in the transfer market.

The Spaniard was speaking after the Magpies had beaten Southampton 3-1 at St James' Park, with Ayoze Pérez scoring a hat-trick.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to BT Sport after the win (as reported by The Chronicle), Benítez claimed that Newcastle are not doing sufficient transfer business in relation to the stature of the club.





"From the beginning I can see the potential from the club - I can see what the fans are watching every single day, a full stadium (and) a city behind the team," he said.





"Now you see our position in terms of where it is with transfer fees. We are not competing and we have to compete."

FULL TIME - Newcastle United 3 Southampton 1 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Lg4qQrrFTm — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 20, 2019

The 59-year-old's contract expires on 30 June and he is yet to sign an extension, despite steering the Magpies to the verge of Premier League safety.

Benítez said that he would like Newcastle to be competing for honours in the future.

"Today is just enjoy and in the week we will see, but my focus is what I have to do with the players and we have to be competing until the end. In an ideal world I want to compete for something, that is the main thing."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle's next Premier League fixture is against relegation-threatened Brighton next Saturday. Following this, they host title-chasing Liverpool on 5 May.