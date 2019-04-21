Tottenham 'Confident' Christian Eriksen Will Sign New Contract Amid Growing Real Madrid Interest

Tottenham are growing 'increasingly confident' that Christian Eriksen will sign a new deal at the club, with Real Madrid heavily linked to a summer move for the playmaker.

The Dane has been subject to heavy transfer rumours this season, with ongoing contract talk with Spurs having gone on for over a year, and concerns being raised that a solution wouldn't be found.

It seems now that those fears can be put to one side with Goal claiming that Tottenham are 'increasingly confident' that the 27-year-old will put pen to paper on a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side, putting an end to Madrid's interest.

Spurs are willing to offer Eriksen improved wages to keep him at the club, doubling his current £75k per week salary and putting him on par with teammate Dele Alli. The England international signed a new six-year-deal in October and having his midfielder partner on level terms is thought to be enough to convince the player to put pen to paper.



However, securing Champions League football next season is deemed pivotal, something that is not yet assured with the club in a Premier League top four battle after losing to Manchester City on Saturday.



Not our day today. Back to it on Tuesday night.



👏 Thank you for your support! #PL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/XAJGZ5k6fD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2019

Eriksen has had another memorable season in north London, scoring six goals in the league and sitting joint top of the assists charts with 12 so far. Furthermore, the Danish international has netted twice in the Champions League for Spurs as they now face a semi-final tie against his former club Ajax.

Next for Pochettino's side is a home match against relegation threatened Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from their defeat at the Etihad.