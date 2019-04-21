Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Go Into Meltdown in Dismal 4-0 Defeat to Everton on Sunday

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

Manchester United's end-of-the-season slide continued on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side slipped to a 4-0 defeat away to Everton.

The Toffees started much the better side at Goodison Park and maintained an intensity which the visitors simply could not live with, and led many to question whether United even cared to challenge the Everton onslaught.

Much of the pre-match talk surrounded Paul Pogba's role in the United side (again), and the Frenchman's anonymity on Merseyside only served to further define the debates which surround the midfielder.

Things looked bleak for the Red Devils as they trailed 2-0 at half time after goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson had fired Everton comfortably into the ascendancy, but if anyone doubted things could get any worse for Solskjaer's side, they were sorely mistaken.

Marco Silva's side went from strength to strength after the interval as United's heels seemed to sink further into the Goodison turf, and Lucas Digne capped his fine display at left back with an emphatic strike from long-range. Ole may be at the wheel, but by the 55th minute he was no more than stuck in Everton's Sunday traffic-like flow of goals.

United were well and truly out of a game they were never really in, with less than an hour played. 

Wednesday's Manchester derby and a potentially decisive clash against top four rivals Chelsea are looming large and seemed to seize priority in Solskjaer's thoughts in the second half at Goodison Park, as Marcus Rashford was withdrawn for the final 15 minutes.

Theo Walcott had added Everton's fourth just after the hour mark, running up a scoreline which in truth hardly flattered the home side, but further suggested that Solskjaer's side have really taken their foot off the gas, even if his hands are still clinging to the wheel.

