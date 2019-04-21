Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Go Into Meltdown in Dismal 4-0 Defeat to Everton on Sunday

Manchester United's end-of-the-season slide continued on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side slipped to a 4-0 defeat away to Everton.

The Toffees started much the better side at Goodison Park and maintained an intensity which the visitors simply could not live with, and led many to question whether United even cared to challenge the Everton onslaught.

Much of the pre-match talk surrounded Paul Pogba's role in the United side (again), and the Frenchman's anonymity on Merseyside only served to further define the debates which surround the midfielder.

You can't play with those who are still undecided about their future at Old Trafford.



He's [Dave] been brilliant but at this moment he is not comfortable to play. If you want to keep them (Dave/Pog) ... just give them new deal so they can play freely. DAMN #DeGea #Pogba — Tweeterist (@Tweeterist_) April 21, 2019

I wish we sell #Pogba in the summer.

He is the main man in the team and no matter how many goals he's scored , he looks like a player who doesn't want to play for united.

And we don't want such players no matter if they're regarded as one of the best. — Rohan Geet Gupta (@whois_rohan) April 21, 2019

Sell this lot #Ole and let the 1st name on that list be #Pogba Non of these guys deserve to wear the @manutd crest #MUFC #EVEMUN — Harish Shanker (@nikameaurnitale) April 21, 2019

Things looked bleak for the Red Devils as they trailed 2-0 at half time after goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson had fired Everton comfortably into the ascendancy, but if anyone doubted things could get any worse for Solskjaer's side, they were sorely mistaken.

Marco Silva's side went from strength to strength after the interval as United's heels seemed to sink further into the Goodison turf, and Lucas Digne capped his fine display at left back with an emphatic strike from long-range. Ole may be at the wheel, but by the 55th minute he was no more than stuck in Everton's Sunday traffic-like flow of goals.

This is dismal from Utd... the wheels have well and truly come off. #ManUtd — Robbo (@itisalex_) April 21, 2019

Everton is now AT THE WHEEL 😂😂 #EVEMUN #manutd — Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@KelechiAFC) April 21, 2019

Just watched the first 2 minutes of the 2nd half...#manutd and what a shambles. Hoofing it, two players slipping on their arse, no composure on the ball, lazy languid passing. The sooner this season is over the better. FFS what's happened to my team ☹️ — Paulwdixonphotography (@pdicko67) April 21, 2019

United were well and truly out of a game they were never really in, with less than an hour played.

Wednesday's Manchester derby and a potentially decisive clash against top four rivals Chelsea are looming large and seemed to seize priority in Solskjaer's thoughts in the second half at Goodison Park, as Marcus Rashford was withdrawn for the final 15 minutes.

Theo Walcott had added Everton's fourth just after the hour mark, running up a scoreline which in truth hardly flattered the home side, but further suggested that Solskjaer's side have really taken their foot off the gas, even if his hands are still clinging to the wheel.