Watford vs Southampton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Watford host Southampton at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Tuesday with both clubs harnessing differing aspirations near the end of the season.

Javi Garcia's men are fighting to claim seventh in the league and in doing so secure European football for next season, while Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are seeking a positive result to inch them further away from the relegation zone.

Both clubs will be hoping for a victory at this stage of the season while Southampton lost their last outing and the Hornets edged Huddersfield to secure a much needed win.

Here's our breakdown of Tuesday's clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 23 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Vicarage Road TV Channel/Live Stream? NBC Sports Gold Referee? Mike Dean

Team News

Watford will be without captain Troy Deeney as he serves the second of his three match suspension after he received a red card for elbowing Lucas Torreira against Arsenal.

Gracia is still without José Holebas, Domingos Quina and Tom Cleverley, who will miss the game through injury.





Hasenhuttl continues to be without Michael Obafemi while Mario Lemina returned from the bench in his side's defeat on Saturday. Meanwhile, Yan Valery could return for Southampton after recovering from a knee injury.

Predicted Lineups

Watford Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Capoue, Doucoure, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Gray Southampton Gunn; Vestergaard, Yoshida, Bednarek; Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Valery; Redmond, Sims; Ings



Head to Head Record

Southampton and Watford have come to blows 82 times in their respective histories, with the Saints coming out on top in 35 of those compared to Watford's 26.

The last time these sides met was in the reverse fixture back in November, where the now departed Manolo Gabbiadini opened the scoring for the hosts in the 20th minute, before Jose Holebas netted an 82nd minute equaliser to deny Mark Hughes' side victory and prompt Charlie Austin to go on a memorable rant about the match officials.

Austin's rant referred to a disallowed goal that would have put Southampton 2-0 in front, with the referee incorrectly believing Austin's shot had gone in off team-mate Maya Yoshida, who was in an offside position.

Recent Form

Watford will be looking to record successive wins after they left west Yorkshire with all three points courtesy of Gerard Deulofeu's brace handing them a 2-1 win.

It was a positive reaction after a 1-0 loss to Arsenal which saw them put in a spirited display after going down to ten men and arguably were unlucky to leave the game empty handed, especially having hit the woodwork twice.

The goal remains for Gracia's men to achieve their best ever Premier League finish, with seventh place firmly in their sights as they bid for European football.

Having previously won three of their last four matches, Southampton came unstuck away at Newcastle on Saturday, with Ayoze Perez's hat-trick condemning them to a 3-1 defeat.

With only five points separating themselves and Cardiff in 18th, the Saints will be desperate for a win in their bid to secure their Premier League status.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Watford Southampton Huddersfield 1-2 Watford (20/04) Newcastle 3-1 Southampton (20/04) Watford 0-1 Arsenal (15/04)

Southampton 3-1 Wolves (13/04)

Watford 3-2 Wolves (07/04)

Southampton 1-3 Liverpool (05/04)

Watford 4-1 Fulham (02/04)

Brighton 0-1 Southampton (30/03)

Manchester United 2-1 Watford (30/03)

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham (09/03)

Prediction

With Cardiff playing on Sunday, the result of that match could have a big effect on the tactics and personnel Hasenhuttl opts to go for, with a draw very possibly seeming like a good result if the Bluebirds fail to beat Liverpool.

If that is the case, then the cautious approach could play into Watford's hands, while if the visitors head to Hertfordshire looking to win it could change the dynamic of the game massively.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Southampton