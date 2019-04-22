Ayoze Perez Plays Down Talk of Newcastle Exit But Admits He Will Have Summer Options

Newcastle forward Ayoze Perez has played down speculation that an exit from the club is guaranteed, though he has admitted that he'll have several "options" this summer.

The 25-year-old has been in superb form for the Magpies this season, and he netted the first hat-trick of his career at the weekend in a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton at St James' Park.

Perez's impressive performances, coupled with Newcastle's inability to make any significant headway in the transfer market, has fuelled speculation that the Spaniard may leave the club this summer - but Perez insists that quotes suggesting he is actively looking to leave the club were poorly translated.

“Obviously, it was translated quite different to what I meant,” Perez said, as quoted by Shields Gazette.

“I just said that in summer there are going to be options. That means I have done something well. But it doesn’t mean I’m going to leave 100%. I can hear what’s coming for me, what they offer for me, and that’s it – but it doesn’t mean I’m going to leave 100% at the end of the season.

“It’s going to be a difficult decision. It depends on a lot of things. I have felt really well playing for this club, playing for this badge.

“It has been five great years, and I cannot thank enough Newcastle what they have done for me. I wasn’t even professional when I signed for Newcastle. I always have that in mind. Obviously, it has been five great years over here and I have improved a lot as a player and a person."

Perez continued by admitting that everybody connected with Newcastle wants manager Rafa Benitez to stay, though he insisted that focus should also remain on the club's final three Premier League fixtures.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“Obviously, we all want him to stay – it means a lot for this club,” Perez added. “Every fan wants him to stay as well. So there are a lot of things to think about but we will see. Now it is time to finish the season on a high if we can, three games to go, and hopefully we can pick up some more points.”