Chelsea 2-2 Burnley: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Clarets Move Closer to Premier League Safety

Chelsea were unable to move up to third in the Premier League as they drew 2-2 with Burnley on Monday night.



After Chelsea started the game on the front foot, it was Burnley who took the lead in the eighth minute. The Clarets won a corner as the ball fell to Jeff Hendrick on the edge of the box, who excellently volleyed past Kepa Arrizabalaga to give the hosts a surprise lead.

Burnley stand firm to claim a point following a remarkable first half#CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/BvDp6SgLdy — Premier League (@premierleague) April 22, 2019

Chelsea drew level four minutes later, as Eden Hazard worked his way through the Burnley defence before pulling it back to N'Golo Kante who fired home. The Blues scored their second goal in two minutes, as Gonzalo Higuain lashed his powerful shot past Tom Heaton.

However Burnley got themselves back into the game, as Ashley Barnes poked home from a free kick just 10 minutes later. The ball found its way through to his strike partner Chris Wood, as his glancing header was met by an unmarked Barnes who drew the Clarets level.

Here's our breakdown of this one.

CHELSEA

Key Talking Point



Chelsea produced another mixed performance, as their defensive performance greatly contrasted their attacking one. While the Blues were excellent going forward creating chances and controlling their game, their defending was very poor with no signs of organisation.

While Chelsea attacked well, their lacklustre work at the back cost them. It was frustratingly mediocre, with poor marking and positioning contributing to Burnley's goals. Chelsea lost two points at the Bridge, as they couldn't capitalise on their top four rivals' dropped points.



Player Ratings





Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (6); Emerson (6), Luiz (5), Christensen (5), Azpilicueta (5); Loftus-Cheek (7*), Jorginho (6), Kante (7); Hazard (6), Higuain (7), Hudson-Odoi (6).

Substitutes: Pedro (6), Kovacic (5), Giroud (6).

STAR MAN - Ruben Loftus-Cheek had an excellent game on Monday night, as he controlled the game alongside Kante as well as working hard in attack. Although he picked up a slight knock in the first half, he carried on and played very well for Chelsea in a very physical affair.

BURNLEY

Key Talking Point

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Burnley earned a hard fought point at Stamford Bridge, as they came away from west London with a result for the second year running. Their opening goal was excellent and although they found themselves behind just six minutes later, they fought hard to get back into the game.

It was a resilient display from Sean Dyche's side, as once they drew level they fought to keep it that way. They stood firm in defence, giving a fine example of a strong back line. Burnley head home with a well deserved point, as they all but secured their Premier League safety.



Player Ratings

Starting XI: Heaton (6); Taylor (6), Mee (8*), Tarkowski (6), Lowton (6); McNeil (6), Westwood (6), Cork (6), Hendrick (7); Wood (7), Barnes (7).







Substitutes: N/A

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

STAR MAN - At the heart of a superb defensive performance, Ben Mee was absolutely outstanding. The Clarets defender won every battle and every tackle, even pulling off a first half goal line clearance. He was outstanding all game long, and played a key role in Burnley's draw.

Looking Ahead

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Chelsea face another huge test in their pursuit of a top four finish on Sunday, as they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Blues will then travel to Germany in the Europa League, as they meet Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final first leg on 2 May.

Burnley are back at Turf Moor next, as they host title chasing Manchester City on Sunday. The Clarets are then back on the road five days later, as they make the trip to Merseyside to play Everton on 3 May.