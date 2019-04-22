Gary Neville Reveals Why Jurgen Klopp May Rotate Liverpool Side for First Leg of Barcelona Tie

Gary Neville has questioned whether Jurgen Klopp will field a weakened XI against Barcelona in the Champions League in order to keep his first choice team fresh to challenge Manchester City for the title.

Klopp's men have a busy period of fixtures on the horizon. A semi-final against Barca intertwined with four must win games in the league has caused Neville to lay out possible scenarios, one of which he feels would require Klopp to rest his star men in order to nail down a first top flight title in 29 years.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast and as quoted by 101 Great Goals, the former United defender described a situation where a win over Newcastle could put Liverpool in the driving seat.

He said: "I’ve said all season I thought Liverpool would need to sacrifice something to win the league.

"I just feel that if City do drop points against Burnley or Manchester United, and I think Liverpool will beat Huddersfield, Jurgen Klopp has a big decision to make in that game against Newcastle on that Saturday night.

"The build-up to that, they’ve got Barcelona away on the Wednesday evening. If Liverpool need to win against Newcastle and Wolves to win the league, does he take a chance and rest players at the Nou Camp knowing he still has a second chance in that game the Tuesday after at home?

"He’ll also have his fresh team ready against Newcastle. I think he does, if City drop points."

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Neville went on to outline the flip side, where City potentially have a faultless run in - leaving Klopp no option but to start his best eleven in every match.

He added: "If City don’t drop points against United or Burnley, he obviously plays his full team. At that point then, you wouldn’t think City would drop points in their last two games against Leicester and Brighton."

"Three games in six days when you’re going for the semi-final of the Champions League and the first Premier League title in 29 years is a tough ask for the same eleven."