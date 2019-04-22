How Many Times Liverpool's Club Record Points Tally Would've Won the Premier League in Other Years

Having seen Manchester City edge past Tottenham with a nervy 1-0 win, Liverpool once again showed their mettle with a hard-fought victory at Cardiff to return to the summit of the Premier League once more.

Jurgen Klopp's side sealed all three points thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner, and moved two points clear of their nearest title rivals - albeit having played a game more.



GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Reds' win on Sunday saw them reach 88 points for the season (a club-record tally), still with three games left to play. Many have claimed that this season's frontrunners are up there amongst the best two sides to have played in the history of the Premier League, with one stat in particular showing just how good this year's title race has been.

Liverpool's current points tally of 88 would have been enough to lift the Premier League title in 14 different seasons since the beginning of the revamped top-flight in the 1992/1993 campaign.

Indeed, with three games to go, the Reds have already accrued more points than Leicester in 2015/16 (81), Manchester City in 2013/14 (86) and Manchester United in their famous treble-winning season (1998/99) .

As per Fox Sports Australia's Daniel Garb, another indication of just how good the Reds have been this season is that a victory over bottom of the table, and an already relegated Huddersfield next week, would see Klopp's men move on to 91 points - more than the 90 amassed by Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in 2003/2004.

If Liverpool beat Huddersfield next they’ll have accrued more points than Arsenal’s invincibles side with two games to go.



And that’s with two extra title challengers (City and Spurs) compared to 03/04.



Extraordinary a team could do that & potentially still not win the title. — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) April 22, 2019

It all just goes to show how even with both City and Liverpool enjoying one of their best league campaigns in their history, that it still might not be enough to walk away with the title in the end.

If ever the Premier League trophy could be shared between the top two, then surely this season would be it.