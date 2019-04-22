How Many Times Liverpool's Club Record Points Tally Would've Won the Premier League in Other Years

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Having seen Manchester City edge past Tottenham with a nervy 1-0 win, Liverpool once again showed their mettle with a hard-fought victory at Cardiff to return to the summit of the Premier League once more.

Jurgen Klopp's side sealed all three points thanks to goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner, and moved two points clear of their nearest title rivals - albeit having played a game more.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The Reds' win on Sunday saw them reach 88 points for the season (a club-record tally), still with three games left to play. Many have claimed that this season's frontrunners are up there amongst the best two sides to have played in the history of the Premier League, with one stat in particular showing just how good this year's title race has been.

Liverpool's current points tally of 88 would have been enough to lift the Premier League title in 14 different seasons since the beginning of the revamped top-flight in the 1992/1993 campaign.

Indeed, with three games to go, the Reds have already accrued more points than Leicester in 2015/16 (81), Manchester City in 2013/14 (86) and Manchester United in their famous treble-winning season (1998/99) .

As per Fox Sports Australia's Daniel Garb, another indication of just how good the Reds have been this season is that a victory over bottom of the table, and an already relegated Huddersfield next week, would see Klopp's men move on to 91 points - more than the 90 amassed by Arsenal's 'Invincibles' in 2003/2004.

It all just goes to show how even with both City and Liverpool enjoying one of their best league campaigns in their history, that it still might not be enough to walk away with the title in the end. 

If ever the Premier League trophy could be shared between the top two, then surely this season would be it.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message