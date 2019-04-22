Interest in Kieran Trippier Grows as Atletico Madrid Pursue Tottenham Defender

Atletico Madrid are reported as the latest side to show an interest in Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, as the 28-year-old comes to the end of what has been an indifferent personal season.

Despite Tottenham's impressive showings in all competitions, staying in the Premier League title picture until February and making the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of the title favourites, Trippier has largely failed to reproduce the performances from last season that earned him a starting spot for England at the 2018 World Cup.

As a result, there has been speculation that Spurs are prepared to let him go to fund a move for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and there isn't thought to be any shortage of potential destinations for the 28-year-old, with Manchester United and Napoli linked earlier this week.

And Atletico - who no doubt need defensive reinforcements with the forthcoming departures of Diego Godin and Lucas Hernandez - are reported by the Daily Mail to have jumped the queue, and are now among the favourites to secure a move for the England international.

There is believed to be some way to go on any agreement over a fee, however. Both Atletico and Napoli are reported to be keen on a £15m move, but it is believed Tottenham want significantly more for a player who remains heavily involved in their first team.

Manchester United and Everton are also credited with an interest, but those sides also join Spurs and Manchester City in the hunt for Wan-Bissaka, and it doesn't seem likely that the 21-year-old would be signed alongside Trippier, given the positional clash between the two.

There is no news on where Trippier sees his future as yet, but for now, it is safe to assume he is content to get his head down and focus on strong finishes to both Tottenham's Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

They face Ajax in the latter later this month, and a victory would put them on course for a first ever final against either Liverpool or Barcelona.