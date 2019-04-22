Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Came Up With Corner Routine for Opener Against Cardiff

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the set-piece routine for Liverpool's opening goal against Cardiff was conjured up by his players during the half-time interval.

Liverpool returned to the summit of the Premier League after they dispatched Cardiff 2-0 in the Welsh capital on Sunday, with the goals from Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner.

Wijnaldum's opener came from a clever set-piece routine which saw the midfielder find acres of space in the Cardiff box before stroking home with a clinical first-time strike.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Although the goal looked like it came from a meticulously planned exercise from the Liverpool training ground, Klopp has revealed that it actually came from his players during a half-time discussion.

“We used the set-pieces in a fantastic way,” he said, as per the Liverpool Echo. “The boys were so smart. They used the experience of the first half for that corner in the second half.





“It wasn't from the training ground, it was actually from the dressing room at half-time when the boys decided to do that. I loved that.

"We put a lot of emphasis on set-pieces. At half-time, we weren't bad in the first half. We knew Cardiff is outstandingly strong in offensive set-pieces, but from time to time they have some problems defensively.

“Some of the boys found that out, and if you make all those runs on the pitch no camera angle is as good as your own view."

When asked if he was pleased that his players are taking the initiative to gain an advantage, Klopp added: “It doesn't happen too often, that's why I like it.

“But players talk to each other and you see that and we have two or three routines around set-pieces and it's about you try all of them and you figure out what causes them most problems and you try that one again.

“If you're not happy with all the things on that day, you have to try something different."