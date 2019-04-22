Kevin De Bruyne to Miss Manchester Derby in Blow to City's Premier League Title Hopes

Manchester City have been handed a major blow ahead of their derby clash against Manchester United, with the news that Kevin De Bruyne is likely to be ruled out of action with a hamstring injury.

The Belgian international pulled up with an injury mid-way through the first half of City's 1-0 win over Tottenham, and is considered to be a serious doubt for the rest of the season.



OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now, according to The Sun, De Bruyne's hamstring injury will keep him out of action for Wednesday's crucial derby clash against United at Old Trafford, although the Belgian did not appear to sustain any further damage to his troublesome left knee.





Further to this, the Manchester Evening News revealed that the 27-year-old was conspicuously absent from the side's training session on Sunday, with both De Bruyne and left-back Benjamin Mendy not featuring on a training video published on City's social media accounts.

Speaking after the game on Saturday afternoon, City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he was worried about the length of the midfielder's potential absence.

He said: "I don’t know how big an impact but I think the next games he will be out.





"I didn’t speak to him, but he put his hands on his hamstring. Tomorrow maybe we will know."

After Liverpool's 2-0 win at Cardiff, Manchester City find themselves two points adrift of the Reds with a game in hand, and take on United in mid-week knowing a victory will go a long way in securing back-to-back Premier League titles.