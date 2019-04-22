Marcelo Provides Update on Future Amid Links of Potential Reunion With Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Marcelo has insisted that he has no plans to leave Real Madrid this summer, despite growing reports linking him with a potential reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The Brazil international has found his first-team opportunities this season at the Bernabeu harder to come by, with 22-year-old left-back Sergio Reguilon emerging onto the scene.



Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, with the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, Marcelo has once again found himself back in favour, and revealed that noises of his potential departure were simply rumours.

He told beIN SPORTS: "Everyone knows the happiness I have, and I show that every day training or playing, wearing this shirt.

"There are so many things that are said from outside, I think. I don't think about that. Madrid is my home, and those who know me know the truth."



Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Having joined from hometown side Fluminense in 2007, Marcelo was hailed as the successor to Real legend Roberto Carlos, and has since featured 482 times for the club, scoring 36 goals in the process.

The 30-year-old has won the league on four separate occasions and was a key member of the record-breaking side that won the Champions League four times over a period of five years.



OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

But in a disappointing campaign this year, Los Blancos find themselves out of contention for La Liga with five games to play, and are already out of both the Copa del Rey and the Champions League respectively.