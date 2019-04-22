Mike Phelan Set for Technical Director Role as Manchester United Push Ahead With Rebuild

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Manchester United are set to hand Mike Phelan the technical director role ahead of a summer rebuild both on and off the pitch. 

It had been suggested in recent weeks that the Red Devils were keen on appointing someone for the new role that would see the club streamline its hierarchy with many of Europe's biggest sides.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Mail, current assistant manager Phelan is set to be given the reins, with club officials, including head of corporate development Matt Judge, are understood to have held discussions about the role since last month.

The report adds Phelan is regarded with great respect at Old Trafford and has been a great source of support for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that they are keen on giving him the responsibility of overseeing the rebuilding of the club.

With Phelan's potential appointment, the Daily Mail further claim Michael Carrick will be promoted to the role of assistant manager, and that the former England international has been given more chance to work with the first-team squad since the sacking of Jose Mourinho last December. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Kieran McKenna, who joined the senior coaching team last summer is also expected to agree new terms, with the club intent on giving Solskjaer the best possible surrounding support.

United's top four hopes suffered a major setback on Sunday as they slipped to a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, and face crucial games against Manchester City and Chelsea over the course of the next week.

