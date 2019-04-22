Mohamed Diame Reveals Doubts Over Future at Newcastle United Amid Contract Dispute

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame has spoken about the uncertainty over his future at St James' Park.

The 31-year-old has revealed that the club are unwilling to extend his contract for the two years he desires, due to the Magpies' policy with players over the age of 30.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Diame told Chronicle Live: "The situation is still the same: I need two more starts to get one extra year.

"But, I spoke with the club, and when we were talking about my contract, I asked for two years, and they don’t want that.

"Because we know what they want for this club; it’s difficult to get an extension when you are over 30 here."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Diame joined Newcastle in 2016 from Hull City, helping them make an immediate return to the Premier League from the Championship. The Senegalese international is now in the final year of his contract and would like to remain on Tyneside should the offer come his way, but Diame is prepared for life away from Rafael Benitez's team.

"It’s not a problem for me; it’s football and part of the job," Diame continued.

"If I get the opportunity to stay, I will stay. And, if not, I will go somewhere else and enjoy my football."

Despite being a regular in the Newcastle midfield, making 23 starts this season, this doesn't seem to have much bearing on the ongoing contract dispute, with the former West Ham United man admitting he has no idea if it will be resolved.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

"I don’t know at all! I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can because it’s amazing playing here with all the fans, and more when we’ve got an atmosphere like this and we are winning games," he added.

"I will be fine, of course. As I’ve said, being a player who played for ten years in this country – it opens you a lot of doors. I will be fine."

Diame has 238 Premier League appearances under his belt and he would be an experienced asset for any potential suitors in the summer transfer window.