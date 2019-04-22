Neil Warnock Accuses Mohamed Salah of Diving Like Tom Daley During Cardiff's Defeat to Liverpool

April 22, 2019

Neil Warnock grudgingly admitted Liverpool's second half penalty was valid, but accused Mohamed Salah of diving nonetheless, following Cardiff's 2-0 defeat to the Reds on Sunday.

Cardiff defended diligently for the vast majority of the game, but two lapses in concentration saw Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner secure the three points for Liverpool.

The second goal of the game came from the penalty spot after Sean Morrison was adjudged to have manhandled Salah in the box and, unsurprisingly, Warnock was unafraid to share his thoughts on the incident after full time.

"I thought it was a soft one." the Cardiff boss said, via BBC Sport. "We gave him an opportunity. He's got his arms around him and everything.


"I think the end of it was a 9.9 Tom Daley job. I don't think he could have got much higher off the diving board at the end of it. I am sure you will be saying Warnock's a moaning so and so again."

Warnock was also keen to discuss another incident which went against Cardiff, where Morrison had his shirt pulled in the Liverpool box by Andy Robertson just before Liverpool found their opening goal.

"Just after half-time, the tug on Morrison's shirt, which should have been spotted. When Graeme Souness [former Liverpool captain and current TV pundit] and that says letter of the law it's a penalty because he stopped him having a clear header goal, nothing much is said about that.

"Morrison has been pulled from post to post, and we haven't had one penalty. We are not going to start getting them now."

Cardiff's defeat leaves them stuck in 18th place in the Premier League table, three points shy of Brighton (who have a game in hand) with three games left to play.

      Modal message