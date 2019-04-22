Renato Sanches Insists He 'Just Wants to Play' as Bit-Part Role at Bayern Munich Continues

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has admitted he is frustrated with his reduced role at the club, hinting that he is open to a summer move.

The 21-year-old was once regarded as one of the finest young prospects in world football after some remarkable displays for Portugal helped his country surprisingly win the European Championship in 2016.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

But Sanches' career has been somewhat of a downward curve since then, with a €35m (potentially rising to €80m) move to Bayern Munich failing to work out as expected, coupled with a disastrous loan spell at Swansea last year.

He has been a peripheral figure at Bayern this season, and Sanches has now told German publication Sport1 that a move away from the club is likely, given that he's keen to play as much as possible.

"I think so," Sanches said. "But whether a loan or a sale is better I do not know. We have one more month I'll see what's best for me It does not matter if it's in Portugal, England or Spain, I just want to play."

He continued by stating that he has no problem with manager Niko Kovac, but re-affirmed his belief that the minimal game time that he is currently receiving in Bavaria will not be enough to keep him happy, despite being at a club of Bayern's stature.

"He's the coach, I'm the player, I respect his opinion, I just work and train. Five minutes are not enough. My colleagues and my coach know that in every training I do my best to be ready when I play five or ten, or 45 or 90 minutes."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Sanches is likely to have a number of potential suitors lining up to sign him, though he may find himself looking at a move to a club not contesting European football next campaign, given his lack of playing time this season.