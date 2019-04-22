Roy Hodgson Insists Wilfried Zaha Is 'Happy' at Crystal Palace Following Shock Win Over Arsenal

April 22, 2019

Roy Hodgson praised his side for a 'very satisfying performance' and insisted that Wilfried Zaha is happy at Crystal Palace, expressing that he expects him to stay following Sunday's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

The Eagles stunned the Emirates as they raced into an early lead through Christian Benteke, before Mesut Ozil levelled shortly after the interval. Palace hit back emphatically with goals from Zaha and James McArthur, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike came in vain.

After the game, Hodgson praised his side for earning victory against the odds in the Premier League encounter and insisted that his star man was going nowhere. As quoted by Palace's website, Hodgson said: "It was a very satisfying performance.

"Even a draw's a result but to come and get a victory you have to give a really good performance. 

"Your defending is going to have to be top-notch right through until the 95-96th minute and then you've got to make certain that when you do get the ball, you've got to hope that your two front players do what our two did today.

"The Crystal Palace team today deserves an awful lot of credit today for winning against that team."

Despite the euphoria of victory over Arsenal, the future of star man Zaha remains a cloud over Palace's plans ahead of next season and, via the Evening Standard, Hodgson said of the forward: "The bottom line is he's a Crystal Palace player and he's happy here.

"He's on a four-year contract, he's one of our highest-paid players. I am looking forward to working with him in the near future and for many years to come. But we'll see what happens."

Zaha has recently admitted that he has ambitions to play for a Champions League club, and is reportedly the subject of a potential £65m tug-of-war between Tottenham and PSG.

"I don't place so much importance on those stories, I should do," Hodgson said of Zaha's admission. "Maybe I should do but sometimes you get asked questions and when you answer, you can find yourself in the wrong."

