Thierry Henry in Talks With New York Red Bulls on Becoming Club's New Manager

Thierry Henry has opened talks with MLS side New York Red Bulls on becoming the club's new manager.
The legendary Arsenal striker, who served as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez during Belgium's World Cup campaign last summer, had a disastrous recent spell as manager of Ligue 1 side Monaco, lasting just three months before he was sacked.
View this post on Instagram
C'est avec une grande tristesse que je me sépare de l'AS Monaco. Malgré les difficultés que nous avons rencontrées au cours de cette aventure, j’ai pris énormément de plaisir à occuper ces fonction dans ce club merveilleux. Depuis le début, ma philosophie et mon ambition m’ont toujours conduit à placer le club au premier plan. Je crois très fort en ces joueurs et dans le fait que l’équipe, avec ses derniers renforts, est désormais parée pour affronter la deuxième partie de saison, enchaîner une série de bons résultats et atteindre son potentiel. Je voudrais remercier particulièrement Vadim Vasilyev et Michael Emenalo qui m'ont offert cette opportunité dans mon club formateur et bien sûr, les fans ainsi que les staffs qui m'ont réservé un accueil chaleureux durant toute cette période. J'espère sincèrement que mon successeur parviendra à sortir l’équipe de cette situation. Je souhaite à tous le meilleur pour l’avenir, à commencer par un succès à Dijon, puis pourquoi pas une victoire en Coupe pour faire de nous à nouveau un club européen ! It is with great sadness that I part company with AS Monaco. Despite the struggles and difficulties that we encountered along my short journey, I have still thoroughly enjoyed my time at this wonderful Club. My ambition and philosophy from the day I joined will always be that the CLUB comes first. I strongly believe in this squad of players and that the team with all the recent new signings is now in a better shape to tackle the second part of the season and to go on a winning run and fulfil its full potential. I would particularly like to thank Vadim Vasilyev and Michael Emenalo who afforded me this opportunity at my boyhood Club and of course the fans and staff who have given me such a warm reception during my tenure. I sincerely hope that my successor will now take AS Monaco onto greater strengths and I wish them all the success for the future starting with a win in Dijon and then lifting the Cup and getting us back into Europe! #DAGHEMUNEGU
Despite losing his job after winning just 20% of the matches he took charge of, Henry has seemingly been identified by the MLS franchise as the man they wish to take the club forward - with Sky Sports reporting that talks between the two parties have begun.
The Red Bulls have endured a difficult start to their MLS campaign, and are 11th in the Eastern Conference following their narrow 1-0 defeat to New England. They have lost four of their opening seven league games, and have picked up a solitary win - a 4-1 win over San Jose last month.
Should Henry agree terms on a deal, he will return to the club that he served faithfully as a player for four years after leaving Barcelona. In that time, He scored 51 league goals in 122 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls, netting at least 10 league goals in four of the five seasons he spent at the club.
He will hope that a return to the managerial dugout will go better second time around, following his woeful spell at Monaco. Henry faced intense criticism after replacing Leonardo Jardim in the French Principality, and won just four of his 20 games in charge - with his side scoring just 15 times during his tenure.