Thierry Henry in Talks With New York Red Bulls on Becoming Club's New Manager

Thierry Henry has opened talks with MLS side New York Red Bulls on becoming the club's new manager.

The legendary Arsenal striker, who served as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez during Belgium's World Cup campaign last summer, had a disastrous recent spell as manager of Ligue 1 side Monaco, lasting just three months before he was sacked.

Despite losing his job after winning just 20% of the matches he took charge of, Henry has seemingly been identified by the MLS franchise as the man they wish to take the club forward - with Sky Sports reporting that talks between the two parties have begun.

The Red Bulls have endured a difficult start to their MLS campaign, and are 11th in the Eastern Conference following their narrow 1-0 defeat to New England. They have lost four of their opening seven league games, and have picked up a solitary win - a 4-1 win over San Jose last month.

Should Henry agree terms on a deal, he will return to the club that he served faithfully as a player for four years after leaving Barcelona. In that time, He scored 51 league goals in 122 MLS appearances for the Red Bulls, netting at least 10 league goals in four of the five seasons he spent at the club.

He will hope that a return to the managerial dugout will go better second time around, following his woeful spell at Monaco. Henry faced intense criticism after replacing Leonardo Jardim in the French Principality, and won just four of his 20 games in charge - with his side scoring just 15 times during his tenure.