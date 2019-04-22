Virgil van Dijk Delivers Stern Message to Man Utd Ahead of Manchester Derby

With Wednesday's Manchester derby just around the corner, Liverpool star defender Virgil van Dijk has sent a message to Manchester United as they recover from their 4-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

The Dutch international, who has been integral to Liverpool's stellar 2018/19 campaign, has suggested that the Red Devils need to reflect on the margin of their defeat to the Toffees and find a way to bounce back against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Van Dijk - who has started all 35 Premier League games for the Merseyside club this season - has helped his side to the top of the table, and will now be hoping that Manchester United can disrupt City's title aspirations as the season draws closer to its end.

As quoted by Metro Sport however, Van Dijk shrugged off any suggestion that Liverpool were relying on Manchester United to do them a favour in the league, saying: "They need to do themselves a favour.

"Everton is not easy to beat at home, but 4-0 is a big result.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We have no influence on that, but they are still playing for Champions League football and they need to get a result."

Manchester United currently sit in sixth position in the league, and will be desperate to try and achieve Champions League football for next season having crashed out to Barcelona in the 2018/19 quarter-finals.

Although Liverpool fans, as well as many a neutral, will be watching the Manchester clash with bated breath, Van Dijk suggested that his team's primary focus was on winning their remaining fixtures.

ring ​Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apologised to the Manchester United fans after admitting that his side were 'beaten on all aspects' in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Everton. The Red Devils suffered the disappointment of elimination from the Champions League agai.. https://t.co/snwu4C3RHk — ⚽️Footy News (@footynew247) April 22, 2019

When asked whether they could go on to do so, Van Dijk responded: "One hundred per cent. That’s the only thing we are going to focus on.





"We have three games left and we are going to try and win all of them. It’s going to be very hard, but that’s what we’re looking to do.





"Our next challenge is going to be on Friday, so we’ll see."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Whilst Liverpool prepare to face Huddersfield at Anfield on Friday, the crucial Manchester derby kicks off on Wednesday 24 April at 20:00 (BST).