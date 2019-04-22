Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Wednesday night brings DFB-Pokal semi-final action, with Niko Kovac's Bayern Munich looking to take another step towards securing yet another domestic double.

The Bavarians are currently top of the Bundesliga by one point, having recently overhauled rivals Borussia Dortmund after a disappointing start to the campaign.

They have really found their stride of late and will be full of confidence against a Werder Bremen side, who they defeated at the weekend in the league thanks to Niklas Sule's header 15 minutes from time.

That game took place at the Allianz Arena, but Werder will play host to their more illustrious opponents on this occasion - and will harbour hopes of causing an upset, where the winners will take on either Hamburger SV or RB Leipzig.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 24 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Weser Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A

Team News

Bayern have no fresh injury concerns heading into the cup semi-final, but they will be without Arjen Robben and Manuel Neuer, both of whom are sidelined with calf problems, and weekend match winner Sule, who is suspended.

Mats Hummels will be recalled as a result and Leon Goretzka, who was a second half substitute against Werder at the weekend, may also return in place of Javi Martinez.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Werder could be without Max Kruse, after he suffered a bruised thigh in the weekend loss to Bayern. Fin Bartels remains out for the home side, while former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin is suspended.

Predicted Lineups

Werder Bremen Pavlenka; Selassie, Veljković, Moisander, Augustinsson; M. Eggestein, Bargfrede, Klaassen, J. Eggestein, Harnik, Rashica

Bayern Mun Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Goretzka; Gnabry, Müller, Ribery; Lewandowski.

Head to Head Record

Saturday's defeat was Werder's 19th consecutive defeat to Bayern in all competitions, which is now the longest losing streak in history for any club against a fellow Bundesliga side.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

A double from wideman Serge Gnabry saw Die Roten claim the points last time out at Weser Stadium in December. The ex-Arsenal player opened the scoring after lashing home a rebound, only to see his side pegged back by Yuya Osako.

Gnabry notched a second half winner, though, with Sule's winning goal on Saturday meaning Bayern have completed yet another league double over Bremen.

Recent Form

Bayern have scored 18 goals in their last five fixtures, the 5-0 destruction of Dortmund bookended by 5-4 and 4-1 wins against Heidenheim and Fortuna. Saturday's narrow victory over Bremen means it's four wins in a row, with SC Freiburg the last side to stop Niko Kovac's men in their tracks.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Werder, meanwhile, were unbeaten in the Bundesliga this year until Saturday's clash, so they will still feel confident of overcoming their more illustrious opponents at home.

They will also take comfort from the fact that they have not lost a DFB-Pokal clash at home since 1988 - an astonishing 37-game run that spans 31 years.

Here are how each side have performed in their last five games.

Werder Bremen Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen (20/04) Bayern Munich 1-0 Werder Bremen (20/04)

Werder Bremen 2-1 Freiburg (13/04)

Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund (06/04)

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Werder Bremen(07/04)

Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim (03/04)

Schalke 0-2 Werder Bremen (03/04)

Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich (30/03)

Werder Bremen 3-1 Mainz (30/3)

Bayern Munich 6-0 Mainz (17/03)



Prediction

Werder's superb form this calendar year was undone at the weekend by a rampant Bayern side who seem hell bent on proving their Bundesliga doubters wrong.

That said, Bremen do possess an incredible record in the DFB-Pokal at home - 37 games unbeaten is certainly a record that shouldn't be scoffed at. With Niklas Sule missing at the heart of Bayern's defence, and Manuel Neuer still missing between the sticks, the hosts will really fancy their chances.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Bayern have scored five goals or more in three of their last five games, but all of those have come at home. Their struggles away are well documented, and it could be time for another cup upset.



