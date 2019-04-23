Home From Home: 7 Premier League Managers That Have Beaten Arsenal at Highbury & the Emirates

Arsenal have been one of the ever-present pillars of the Premier League since its inception in 1992, and beating them in their own backyard has always been a tall order.

Whether that had been at Highbury, or the Emirates Stadium which has been their home since 2006, taking three points from the north London club is no mean feat, although few managers can boast to have done so at both stadiums.

Roy Hodgson became the latest inductee to this exclusive club which now contains seven members that have beaten the Gunners at both Highbury and the Emirates in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson - Blackburn Rovers (1997/98) & Crystal Palace (2018/19)

Roy Hodgson - Blackburn Rovers (1997/98) & Crystal Palace (2018/19)

As previously alluded, Hodgson became the seventh manager to have beaten Arsenal at both their homes during the Premier League era, doing so with both Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace.

The win at Highbury came during his first season with Rovers in December 1997, as goals from Jason Wilcox, Kevin Gallacher and Tim Sherwood sealed a 3-1 win over Arsene Wenger's champions-in-waiting.

Hodgson had to wait until this season however before claiming his first win at the Emirates, and will surely be sending Shokdran Mustafi a nice little bouquet for his part in Palace's 3-2 win against Arsenal.

The German was at fault for both the Eagles' first two goals - which were converted by Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha - with James McArthur heading in what proved to be the match-winner against Unai Emery's side to record a famous win for the visitors.

Alan Curbishley - Charlton Athletic (2001/02) & West Ham United (2006/07)

Not exactly the kind of manager you'd have expected to have masterminded wins against Arsenal at both their home grounds, but yes, Alan Curbishley is also a member of this exclusive club.

As manager of Charlton Athletic - where he enjoyed the majority of his success - he secured an unlikely 4-2 win over the Gunners in the 2001/02 campaign, which was just their third win in their opening 11 games.

The goals for the Addicks that day came from Steven Brown, a Richard Wright own-goal, Claus Jensen and Jason Euell to complete the first half of the entry requirements for this club.

It wasn't until the back-end of the 2006/07 season that Curbishley got his win at the Emirates, which was one of seven during West Ham's nine remaining games that saw them stay up, as Bobby Zamora netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

Sir Alex Ferguson - Manchester United (1992/93, 1996/97, 1999/00, 2004/05, 2009/10 & 2011/12)

While some of the mentions on this list have just one win at both Highbury and the Emirates, Sir Alex Ferguson is accustomed to numerous wins at both grounds during his time in charge of Manchester United.

Ferguson amassed four wins at Highbury during the Premier League era before they moved to Emirates in 2006, a 1-0 win in the first ever Premier League season in 1992/93, two 2-1 wins in 1996/97 and 1999/00 and a famous 4-2 win in 2004/05.

Victories at the Emirates were harder to come by for Ferguson, although he did enjoy wins at the new home of the Gunners twice in the league. The first came in 2009/10 as the Red Devils enjoyed a 3-1 win, while his final three points at Arsenal's home came in 2011/12 in a narrow 2-1 triumph.

Gerard Houllier - Liverpool (1999/00) & Aston Villa (2010/11)

Gerard Houlier is the next manager on the list, with the well-spoken Frenchman enjoying wins against Arsenal with two different clubs.

The first came in the 1999/00 campaign while he was with Liverpool - where he's most fondly remembered during the Premier League era - as Titi Camara's only goal of the game recorded a 1-0 win for the Reds in a season that saw them finish fourth.

The only other club Houllier has managed in the Premier League was Aston Villa in what was a largely forgettable period for everyone concerned. He did however pick up a win at the Emirates in what was his penultimate game in charge of the Villans.

A Darren Bent brace was good enough on the day to see Villa beat Wenger's side 2-1, earning him his place on this list.

Jose Mourinho - Chelsea (2005/06 & 2015/16) & Manchester United (2017/18)

Jose Mourinho has enjoyed plenty of battles against Arsenal during his time in the Premier League, with the enigmatic Portuguese native enjoying his fair share of success at the home(s) of the Gunners.

Both his wins as Chelsea manager away to Arsenal came a decade apart, but both as part of Premier League-winning seasons. His first was a 2-0 victory in 2005/06 in what was the Gunners' final season at Highbury, before beating them at the Emirates during his second spell with the Blues in a Mourinho-esque 1-0 victory.

His third league win at the home of Arsenal came during his time as Manchester United's manager, as a 3-1 win over his old adversary Wenger was enough to take the three points back to the north west.

Sir Kenny Dalglish - Blackburn Rovers (1992/93), Newcastle United (1996/97) & Liverpool (2011/12)

Another Premier League-winning manager now, and Sir Kenny Dalglish is another that can lay claim to beating Arsenal at both grounds they called home during the Premier League era.

Dalglish enjoyed a pair of 1-0 victories at Highbury as manager of both Blackburn Rovers (1992/93) and Newcastle United (1996/97), with Mike Newell and Robbie Elliott the goal-scorers respectively.

It wasn't until his second stint as Liverpool manager however that a double of sorts was completed. In his only full season in charge of the Reds during his second spell in 2011/12 saw him claim a 2-0 win at the Emirates during the early stages of the season, as an Aaron Ramsey own-goal and Luis Suarez strike decided the contest.

Harry Redknapp - West Ham United (1994/95) & Tottenham Hotspur (2010/11)



The seventh and final man on this list is King of the Jungle himself Harry Redknapp, whose only two Premier League away wins against Arsenal have come for two different clubs at two different grounds.





His first came during the 1994/95 campaign whilst in charge of West Ham, as Don Hutchinson scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win for the Hammers at Highbury.





Patience proved to be a virtue for the experienced manager, as Redknapp had to wait until the 2010/11 season for his only other away win against Arsenal, but it was certainly worth it.





As manager of Tottenham, his side staged a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to win the north London derby 3-2. Second-half goals from Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul completed the turnaround for Spurs, thus earning Redknapp his place on this list.