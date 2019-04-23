Jurgen Klopp Suggests Man Utd Aren't Capable of Picking Up Positive Result in Manchester Derby

April 23, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he isn't confident Manchester United can pick up a result against Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

United head in to Wednesday's derby as huge underdogs after their recent poor form culminated in an embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Everton on Sunday. However, if the Red Devils are able to pull off a result, then it would give Liverpool the upper hand in the Premier League title race heading into the final three games of the season.

Whilst Liverpool supporters will no doubt be cheering on United for the first and potentially last time, Klopp was less than optimistic about a positive outcome from the derby, claiming that United don't look capable of picking up a result.

"I think I'll be watching if there's nothing else to do," he said, as per the Daily Mail. "It doesn't look like at the moment that Man Utd can really... what was the result today? 3-0? 4-0?

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"So we'll see, City will be ready and we'll see if United are ready as well. It's a normal game, it's a game they have to play, we played there and had a draw.

"We had to play that game at Manchester United when they were in a much better moment. It was a 0-0."

Klopp was also quick to point out that, even if United were to take some points off City, then it does not change the situation for Liverpool going in to the final stages of the season.

"If United gets a point and whatever and we beat Huddersfield then go to Newcastle and even half think we have it, then we get a knock there, it's all difficult.

"We just have to stay focused on our things. That's what has worked really well so far and I don't see any reason why we should change that."

