Marko Grujic Wanted by Atletico Madrid as Liverpool Set High Asking Price

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing loaned out Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic this summer, but the Reds want €40m (£35m) to let the Serbia international leave on a permanent deal.

Grujic has only played 14 times for Jurgen Klopp's side, and is currently on loan in the Bundesliga with Hertha BSC, having spent the second half of last season at then Championship side Cardiff City.

The Anfield misfit had been described as Hertha's 'best midfielder in 20 years' by outgoing coach Pal Dardai earlier this season, and could be seen as a replacement for Atletico if Rodri decides to leave the Spanish capital, according to ESPN.

Rodri is reportedly wanted by Manchester City as a long-term replacement for the 33-year-old Fernandinho, and the Citizens could bring in the 22-year-old by triggering his £67m release clause.





The Spain international has impressed during his debut season at the side sitting second in La Liga, and Gruijic would have some very big shoes to fill if he does indeed make the big money move.

For Marko Grujić to go from being labeled a “flop” and stuff to being linked with a €40m-odd move to Atlético (however inaccurate it may be) speaks volumes of how well he’s done at Hertha. — Kevin Michael McGuinness (@Guinnesszoon) April 23, 2019

The 23-year-old midfielder signed for Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade back in 2016, before being immediately sent back to the Serbian champions on loan.

While only making 14 first team appearances for Liverpool in his career, Grujic has impressed with his showings in central midfield, scoring four times so far in the Bundesliga, despite Hertha's underwhelming season overall.