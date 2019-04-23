Maurizio Sarri Called 'Sh*t Italian' to Spark Touchline Scuffle During Chelsea's Draw With Burnley

April 23, 2019

A report has claimed that someone on the Burnley bench called Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri a 's*** Italian' to incite a touchline scuffle during Monday's 2-2 draw between the two clubs.

Sarri was sent down the tunnel during the closing exchanges of the clash by referee Kevin Friend and fourth official Roger East after a heated argument with various members of Sean Dyche's coaching staff. Sarri then refused to provide any post-match comments, leaving assistant coach Gianfranco Zola to face the media.

According to ESPN sources, Sarri lost his cool after various unidentified members of the Burnley bench insulted him by called him a 's*** Italian'. 

As East was in a position to hear the exchange on the touchline, the details of what was said between the two benches is set to be included in the referee's report which will be submitted to the Football Association.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Zola discussed the incident and suggested that Chelsea would look to take action over what was allegedly said.

"He's very frustrated, so he'd prefer not to come over here," Zola said of Sarri. "He's been sent off. I think he's been offended as well, so he didn't feel it was the right thing to do, to speak to you.

"I think he's been told something from their bench, but don't ask me exactly what. I don't want to go down that line, but we'll see what we can do about that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I think there will be a follow [up] on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy. We understand it's a football game. You say words because of the adrenaline, but he wasn't particularly happy."

Following the draw, Sarri's Chelsea sit in fourth in the Premier League, one point ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand

