Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Insists Man Utd's Players Will Have 'No Hiding Place' in Manchester Derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his Manchester United players must provide an immediate response to their embarrassing defeat against Everton at the weekend.

The Red Devils were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, which was Solskjaer's heaviest defeat since he took over the reigns from Jose Mourinho back in December.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United now face the daunting task of a derby against title-chasing Manchester City and Solskjaer insisted that he is confident his side can respond in the right manner.

"We focus on Wednesday and sure we’ll get a response," he said, as per the Manchester Evening News. "You don’t punish them as in run up to the mountains and back, we believe in them, these players know they let themselves down as individual, as a team, me as well.

"I’m in charge and I’m the one giving instructions how we’re gonna play and it’s my duty to get them performing better than that and I’m sure we’ll get a response.

We know that we have to improve but words mean little: we have to give everything for this club. Thank you for your unconditional support — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 21, 2019

"You have to try and provoke or inspire a reaction and we haven’t had time to work on the pitch because you need recovery at this stage of the season so it’s about changing mindsets and making sure heads are ready."

City have won their previous ten Premier League games and are undoubtedly the favourites heading into Wednesday's derby, but Solskjaer went on to add that it was the best possible team for United to come up against at this stage of the season.

"That’s the best game we could ask for with players hurt as they definitely were.

"We had a meeting after the game and all the players were definitely, definitely disappointed but really, really hurt by that performance and City game is the perfect one.

"There’s no hiding place on the pitch and the fans will back you if you give that effort against a City side that’s been very very good, we have got to turn up."