Rafa Benítez Reveals Why Miguel Almiron Missed Big Chance in 3-1 Southampton Win

Newcastle manager Rafa Benítez has claimed the desire of the club's fans to see forward Miguel Almirón score forced the Paraguayan to make a mistake against Southampton at the weekend.

The Paraguayan is yet to score since joining the Magpies from MLS side Atlanta United in January and Benitez claims that Almirón's eagerness to please the home fans caused him to make the wrong decision.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was through on goal when the score was 0-0 and proceeded to shoot from a tight angle but his shot went wide of the goal. Benitez has now said Almirón should have passed to a teammate rather than go for goal himself.





He said, as quoted by the Chronicle: "I think he made a mistake [against Southampton] with the chance he had because he had two options, but everyone was saying 'shoot' because they want him to score a goal.





"There was a chance to play wide, but he has been really important for us. He has been a good addition and I am really pleased for him."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Newcastle went on to win the game 3-1, with Ayoze Pérez scoring a hat-trick and Mario Lemina netting for the Saints.





Almirón has become a fan favourite during him time at St James' Park, impressing with his pace, movement and dribbling ability. However, he was forced off against Southampton due to an injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.





Newcastle's next Premier League fixture is a trip to relegation-threatened Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.