Shane Long: Twitter Reacts as Southampton Star Breaks Record for Fastest Ever Premier League Goal

Southampton striker Shane Long has broken the record for the fastest ever goal in Premier League history, netting after just seven seconds in Monday's meeting with FA Cup finalists Watford.

The Hornets kicked off and played the ball back to Craig Cathcart, but Long chased him down and intercepted a pass, before calmly chipping the ball over the onrushing Ben Foster to give his side the lead.

Opta confirmed that Long needed just seven seconds to open the scoring, etching his name into Premier League history in the process.

The previous record had stood since December 2000, when Ledley King opened the scoring in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-3 draw with Bradford City after only ten seconds.

Since then, we have seen plenty of goals come close to breaking King's record, with many goals clocking in at earlier than 15 seconds, but King's strike had always proven too early to beat. However, 19 years later, Long has finally done so.

It was just the 32-year-old's fourth goal of the Premier League season, with Long having spent large parts of this season as a reserve. Ralph Hasenhuttl opted to restore him to the lineup on Tuesday, and Long certainly wasted little time rewarding him.

It begs the question - just how fast can someone actually score a goal?

