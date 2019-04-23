West Ham Under-23's Coach Set to Leave the Hammers for New York City FC Role

By 90Min
April 23, 2019

New York City FC have revealed that West Ham Under-23's manager Liam Manning is set to swap the Big Smoke for the Big Apple and take up a role as 'director of coaching for the academy' at the New York outfit.

Manning has impressed during his tenure at the London Stadium and is credited with the success of youth team products who have made the step up to the Hammers' first team.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

In a statement released by NYCFC, the club confirmed the acquisition of the youth team coach, pending a successful visa application. Manning, who was previously a youth coach at Ipswich Town, will leave the east London club at the end of the current Premier League 2 campaign on April 29th.

As quoted on the NYCFC website, Manning said: “It’s a club that has big plans for its academy and I’m looking forward to building upon the great work that has already been done. I’m ready to begin and start developing the youngsters to help them reach their goal of one day playing for the NYCFC first team.”

Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

During the youth coach's time at the London Stadium, he has won the Premier League Cup with the Under-23's as well as overseeing the progression of now first-team regular and England international Declan Rice.

NYCFC academy director Sam Pugsley expressed his delight at acquiring the coach's services, as he said: "We’re thrilled to have Liam join the Club and help us continue to build and develop the pathway to professional soccer for players in the Tri-State area.”

Manning was promoted into his current position as a result of his success with younger age groups, and West Ham may look to employ the same tactic as they search for his replacement.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

For a club who label themselves as the 'Academy of Football', the appointment of Manning's successor will be a key one. West Ham fans take great pride in seeing their academy products flourish and will be desperate for that to continue following the departure of the US-bound coach.

