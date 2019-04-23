Wolves vs Arsenal: Nuno Espírito Santo's Best Available Wanderers Lineup

Wolves host Arsenal on Wednesday evening, knowing that a positive result keeps them in the fight for seventh place, and with it the possibility of European football next season.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men still seem to be reeling after their loss to Watford in the FA cup semi-final, a game in which they were leading 2-0 until the 79th minute.

Since then, a defeat away to relegation candidates Southampton followed by a stalemate at home to Brighton on Saturday afternoon, leave the West Midlands team hoping their fantastic form at Molineux can allow them to scalp yet another top six team.

With a squad absent of any major injuries, here's a look at how Wolves could potentially line up for Wednesday's clash.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Rui Patricio (GK) - Arriving from Sporting CP last summer, the 31-year-old has started all but one Premier League game this season and has six clean sheets to his name.

Matt Doherty (RWB) - One of Wolves' stand out performers this season, Doherty has been a constant threat down the right flank, scoring three goals and pitching in with four assists.

Ryan Bennett (CB) - Bennett has made 30 appearances this season and averages 3.4 clearances a match, he should get the start against Arsenal.

Conor Coady (CB) - Captain Coady has been a mainstay in the heart of Wolves' defence and has played every single minute of Premier League football this term.

Willy Boly (CB) - The 28-year-old Frenchman is a real threat in the air. He has four goals to his name so far this season and will be looking to infiltrate Arsenal's shaky defence from set pieces.

Jonny (LWB) - Jonny Castro Otto joined from Atletico Madrid in the summer on loan and made the deal permanent over the January transfer window. He scored his first and only goal back in October in a 2-0 win over Southampton.

Midfielders

Ruben Neves (DMC) - The 22-year-old Portuguese international has been a massive hit at Wolves since joining two seasons ago. The free-kick maestro will be looking to get on the score-sheet should the opportunity arise.

Joao Moutinho (CM) - The 32-year-old has been a pass master for Wolves this season, providing eight assists to his team mates and pitching in with a goal against Man Utd to earn his team a draw.

Morgan Gibbs-White (CM) - The teenager has enjoyed plenty of minutes in the Premier League so far and almost grabbed the winner in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, when his strike hit the bar in injury-time.

Forwards

Raul Jimenez (ST) - The Mexican is Wolves' top scorer this season with 16 goals across all competitions. He provided the assist for Ivan Cavaleiro's opener at the Emirates in the reverse fixture.

Diogo Jota (ST) - Another young Portuguese talent, Jota has had a hand in six goals in his last eight games, with four assists and two goals.