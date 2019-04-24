Arsenal Expected to Confirm Signing of Brazilian Wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli in June

By 90Min
April 24, 2019

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Ituano's Gabriel Martinelli and the Brazilian teenager could be presented at the north London club in June.

Having attracted the attention of many sides, the young winger has opted for a move to north London and will be revealed as a Gunners player after turning 18 this summer.

The wonder-kid currently plays for Brazilian side Ituano and has seriously impressed a number of big name clubs with his performances.

Netting a brace during Ituano's 3-0 victory over Bragantino in March, the youngster has already proved he can produce an end product when required.

Despite all the attention however, UOL Esporte report that the Gunners have won the race and will officially announce him as an Arsenal player as soon as he is eligible to sign.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

As Unai Emery prepares a clear out of his squad this summer, Martinelli could prove to be both an exciting and valuable prospect in Emery's attack for the 2018/19 season.

Previous reports have suggested that the transfer fee could be in the region of £6.5m which would be a considerable bargain in the current market, especially for a player who boasts such potential.

To add to the good news for Arsenal fans, the Brazilian is reported to have Italian heritage so will not even need a work permit to come and play at the Emirates.

Although Emery's Brazilian target is set to sign, he will surely need to bolster his squad further if he wants to achieve the levels of success Arsene Wenger did during his time in charge.

As Arsenal continue to build under the Spaniard, they will be looking to secure a strong finish as the end of season run-in heats up in the Premier League.

