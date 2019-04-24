Chris Hughton Admits Brighton Are Feeling Pressure of Relegation Battle After Spurs Defeat

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has admitted that his side have put themselves under pressure for the remainder of the season, following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

The Seagulls sat deep and focused on keeping a clean sheet, with both Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk putting on a masterclass in defending. However, Spurs piled on the pressure, and Christian Eriksen's 88th-minute winner ensured Brighton went home empty handed.

👏 A narrow defeat but plenty to be proud of - see you at the Amex on Saturday.#BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/UFCnv13Jm9 — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 23, 2019

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Hughton insisted that the result was tough to take, but they must now bounce back against Newcastle United on Saturday.

He said: "There are some games where you think the other team are going to open you up and the longer the game went they were pushing bodies forward but I thought we were going to get a point.

"We had opportunities to manage the game better at the end and those are the details that are crucial against a team of the quality of Tottenham.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"That pressure is something we've put on ourselves. We've got three games and we have to make sure we get enough points to secure our status in this division. The pressure comes with the territory and we'll have to deal with it."

The result leaves Brighton 18th in the Premier League table, just three points above Cardiff City and the relegation zone. Winning games has proven to be difficult in recent weeks, and the Seagulls have failed to score in over 11 hours of football.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Hughton admitted that his side have a real problem, saying: "We've found it difficult in the opposition half and the final third. What we have done is got back to ourselves in terms of resilience.

"We've never been big goalscorers but in whichever way we can we need to get it somehow and we have an opportunity at home against Newcastle on Saturday."