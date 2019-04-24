David Ospina Set to Snub Arsenal Return in Favour of Permanent Deal at Napoli

Amidst question marks over his future with Arsenal, David Ospina has revealed that he hopes to stay at Napoli after a successful loan spell, with the summer transfer window just around the corner.

The 30-year old has appeared 14 times in the league this season, and seems to be determined to commit his future to the Italian club with Napoli having the option to buy.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Although he enjoyed a decent four seasons at the Emirates, the Colombian international had been in the shadow of starting keeper Petr Cech during his time at the club and was loaned to Napoli at the start of the 2018/19 season.

The agreement also included an option for the Italian club to sign him permanently at the end of the season, an outcome which may be in the best interest of all parties.

Despite his wishes to stay with Napoli, Ospina has faced competition for the starting shirt from both Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis during the campaign.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As quoted by Napoli Gol after their 2-1 defeat to Atalanta in Serie A, the goalkeeper said: "We are always ready, however, when the coach asks us to be. There are two other goalkeepers who can play.





"Future? My hope is to stay in Naples.





"Then we will decide with the company at the end of the season."





Although he faces healthy rivalry for a starting place in Partenopei's lineup, it appears that a return to Arsenal will prove a tougher challenge as he will have to battle with Bernd Leno to claim the number one shirt, with the German shot-stopper making 27 appearances this season for the north London club.

Reflecting on his side's Europa league exit to the Gunners last week, Ospina added: "The Europa League was an opportunity to bring home an important victory.

💪 Six clean sheets in our last seven competitive appearances



Goals conceded since March 8...



⛔️ - Manchester United

⛔️ - Rennes

⛔️ - Newcastle United

1️⃣ - Everton

⛔️ - Napoli

⛔️ - Watford

⛔️ - Napoli



Progress 👊 pic.twitter.com/LGU49ulkoi — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 19, 2019

"We want to close the season well now. We have to concentrate on the next five games because we have to secure the second place."

Napoli currently have a comfortable grasp on second place in Serie A as they sit six points above third placed Inter, and will be looking for a strong finish as they prepare for Champions League football next season.